Jarrett Stidham Showed Glimpses of a Dual-Threat QB Against 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham displayed some mobility in his first career NFL start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The first-year Raider occasionally escaped the pocket and took off to gain some crucial yardage, or he moved around to keep the play alive.

"I've never really been a runner first, I've always tried to be a passer first," Stidham said in his Wednesday press conference. "There's just some instances throughout the game where there was an opportunity to run and [I] just took off, or whatever, and that's kind of always how I've viewed running the ball. I would like to make plays with my arm, not necessarily my legs, but whatever can help the team in that moment, that's what I'll try and do."

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged the benefits and risks of having a mobile quarterback.

"In a perfect world, every pass play you draw up, you could just go back there in a nice, clean pocket and make a read and throw and catch the ball," the head coach said in his press conference on Monday. "Realistically, that's unrealistic. And so, I think that when something does happen to break down, having an ability to either make a decision quickly and then throw the ball to an outlet receiver or what have you, that's one way to handle it. Or to maneuver with your legs and extend the play.

"And so, I think different players have different skill sets. There are quarterbacks who you play where you go: 'OK, we'd rather keep him in the pocket than let him get out of the pocket.' Because now you can really create some damage for yourself if you do that. And conversely for us, if we can make a play from the pocket because we have a good clean pocket, it's great. He extended some plays yesterday that worked in our favor, and sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn't, you know what I mean? So, I think the most important thing for me as I look at that trait, and that skill, is that when they do make the decision to move, it's a good decision and not a decision that's going to cause them more harm."

