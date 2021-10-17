    • October 17, 2021
    Raiders Head Coaching Candidate: Joe Brady

    Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady could be a candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position.
    Perhaps the youngest candidate that could be considered for the Raiders head coaching job next season is Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

    Though young, Brady certainly has the resume that an NFL organization would want for a new head coach. The 32-year-old has four years of professional coaching experience, having served as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints in 2017 in 2018 and the Panthers from last season until the present.

    Brady played as a wide receiver at William & Mary from 2009 to 2012. He returned to the program in 2013 as a linebackers coach for the program, before taking a position as a graduate assistant coach for Penn State in 2015 and 2016. 

    After his time with the Saints, Brady joined LSU's staff as the passing game coordinator. He helped coach former Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow during his Heisman Trophy year, while also contributing to LSU's national championship run.

    The young coach has faced a tougher position while in Carolina, as the Panthers finished with a disappointing 5-11 record last season and is slowly falling into a decline this season after what was a promising 3-0 start.

    Nonetheless, Brady has been successful as a coach at both the collegiate and professional levels. The two factors that limit him in this head coaching search are his youth and the fact that he has no head coaching experience.

    It will be interesting to see if an offer is made in the near future, and if it is, it could be considered a win-win for both parties.

