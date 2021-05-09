Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: John Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to have hit on another cost-effective free agent wide receiver in John Brown.

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Now with looking at the Raiders' wide receivers, we turn to free-agent acquisition John Brown.

Now preparing to play for his fourth NFL team, Brown has been well-traveled over his career.

In playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills, Brown has accumulated 320 receptions for 4,478 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Earning a reputation as a deep threat, Brown has the ability to take the top off of any defense.

It's a skill that should go right along with the deep threat ability of Henry Ruggs III, giving the Raiders two options going down the field.

They'll need that after losing the big play impact that Nelson Agholor brought last year to the Raiders.

Luckily for the Silver and Black, Brown is coming off of some of his best work in playing for the Bills the last two years.

He had a career-high in catches and yards in 2019, and while playing only nine games last season, Buffalo quarterbacks had a 110.9 quarterback rating when targeting him.

With that in mind, Brown should be able to fill in nicely on the Raiders' offense as a veteran presence for quarterback Derek Carr to rely on.

