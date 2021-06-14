Raiders John Brown: Derek Carr is a “Man of God"

Take it from a newcomer to the Silver and Black.

Players like quarterback Derek Carr and there’s a reason why.

Just hear what wide receiver John Brown had to say about working with Carr.

"The thing that stood out to me, first and foremost is, he's a man of God,” Brown said via Raiders.com.

“And that's one thing I definitely respect about him, and that's what I love. But his work ethic and the things he continues to do for this offense, he's just a great person all-around, and he's a veteran quarterback.”

“I had a few veteran quarterbacks in my time, and I know how to work with those guys, and it's going to be fun."

As of late, Carr is ranked as the ninth-best quarterback in the NFL according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Overall, PFF ranks Carr as the 57th best player in the NFL.

While working under quarterback Josh Allen last season with the Buffalo Bills, Brown booked 33 receptions for 458 yards and one touchdown. He missed five games last season due to injury.

Brown’s experience playing at the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and most recently with the Bills, has him bring experience playing under multiple quarterbacks.

From the looks of things, Brown should be adapting with Carr quickly and the pair should be connecting fairly quickly and often on the field this season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin