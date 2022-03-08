Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: John Metchie III, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide's John Metchie despite sustaining a torn ACL could be an option for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft

If both Alabama wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III were fully healthy heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, there would be no doubt as to their status among the top-10 wide receivers in this class.

For both, however, torn ACLs sustained during the Crimson Tide's run to a national championship have painted a more blurred picture, especially for Metchie.

While not a deep threat like Williams, Metchie is an advanced route runner who knows how to keep opposing cornerbacks off-balance.

Metchie put up 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season before tearing an ACL during the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati.

He's improved in his ability to make plays after the catch, having made a living last season off of screenplays while forcing 20 missed tackles.

Metchie has good hands, showing the ability to make contested catches despite his smaller size at 6-feet and 195 pounds.

That size could also make teams pause at drafting him, as Metchie's physical profile paints him as a receiver who might be limited to slot play.

Bigger cornerbacks can give him trouble, and Metchie's standing as a solid but unspectacular athlete won't be helped by him having to recover from a torn ACL.

If he's able to come back healthy, Metchie should profile as a steady No. 2 or No. 3 caliber wideout who can play inside or out.

It's a skill-set that can be an asset to any number of teams in need of help at the receiver position, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter