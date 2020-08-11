RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Right Guard John Simpson

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today, we’re profiling right guard John Simpson

Adding Depth and Competition to Right Guard

Right guard John Simpson is coming off a successful college career with the Tigers. In Clemson, during his upperclassman years, he was a full-time starter at the left guard position. The Tigers went 29-1 during this stretch.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard earned first-team All-ACC selection last season. Simpson was an Outland Trophy semifinalist, given to the nation’s top interior offensive lineman.

Simpson was a full-time guard on the field protecting one of the best quarterbacks in college football: Trevor Lawrence.

It’s also helpful that Simpson can play both guard positions.

He was classified as a guard entering the draft since Simpson has experience playing in both the left and right guard at the Tigers.

With a resume like this, Simpson was bound to get selected in the NFL draft. His selection happened in the fourth round by the Raiders, as the Silver and Black wanted to add depth to the guard position.

Recalling to last season, the Raiders struggled with injury throughout their squad and especially the offensive line. At some point in the season, Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown and Gabe Jackson all suffered injuries.

Pretty much the entire offensive line suffered an injury at some point during the season.

Yet, the Raiders limited quarterback Derek Carr’s sacks to only 29 times last season, the fourth-fewest among quarterbacks.

By adding a talented versatile guard like Simpson on the team, it brings depth to the guard positions and therefore not risking less of output if someone gets injured.

Depth charts show Simpson playing backup right guard to Gabe Jackson. We’ll see if this stays true as the season approaches.

Simpson was an addition to the offensive line that will add confidence to the Silver and Black knowing another big man is ready to play when needed.

