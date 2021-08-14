John Simpson, Raiders O-Line Feel "No Pressure" in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson doesn't think the infusion of new starters will affect the quality of the offensive line.

The Las Vegas Raiders were active this offseason in trying to make moves that will help them finally get back to the playoffs.

One of, if not the most debated change that happened this offseason, was the makeover of the Raiders offensive line.

Out were three previous starters, center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson, and tackle Trent Brown.

Guard Denzelle Good, center Andre James, and the Raiders' first-round pick this year, tackle Alex Leatherwood, is slated to be their replacements.

Critics have wondered why the team would turn what's been a long-running strength into a so-called question mark, but for Raiders second-year guard John Simpson, it's just about getting the job done.

Asked at a recent press conference if he thought there was any added pressure on the Raiders O-line after the changes, Simpson wasn't worried.

"I don't really think there's any pressure," Simpson said. "It's more so just us sticking together and being one unit and getting the job done."

For Simpson, it's simply a matter of the Raiders O-line being able to execute in the way they always have, even with new starters.

"I just feel like the chemistry, even from last year, we all gel together," Simpson said. "It doesn't matter if you're first string, second string, third string, we all want to help each other get better and be the best we can be."

It should be an encouraging sign for those Raiders fans who might've been worried about the O-line changes in the offseason.

The offense should have a good chance at being top-10 caliber once again if that chemistry keeps up.

