Raiders' Key Assets: Johnathan Hankins

A big area in the Raiders' defense that could use improvement is Las Vegas' pass rush. The front line hasn't exactly lived up to the expectations that Raiders fans had for it going into this season, as the team ranks around the middle of the pack in sacks per game and also allows a disappointing 125.3 rushing yards per game.

Nine-year veteran and Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is one of those members of the defensive line who needs to find a way to get to opposing quarterbacks.

While the fourth-year Raider's tackling numbers have been decent, Hankins still has not had a single sack this season and has just two QB hits. In fact, he's had a total of just 2.5 sacks throughout his time with the Raiders.

Hankins is much too big of a force to not be entering opposing backfields.

Putting pressure on the QB is going to be crucial for the Raiders in these final regular-season games. It starts with the pieces upfront, and Hankins is very much capable of bullying his way through the O-line to create chaos behind the line of scrimmage.

The task starts on Monday when Las Vegas faces a much depleted Cleveland Browns team. Browns' third-string QB Nick Mullens will be getting his first start since last season when he started eight games for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders will need to take advantage of this limited lineup Cleveland will be sending out Monday, and it will be up to Hankins and the rest of the D-line to get production going on defense.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter