Raiders Success in the NFL Draft Poised to Pay Big Dividends

There is an adage in the National Football League that says successful franchises come about when you stack productive draft classes on each other. In 2019 Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, and the then Oakland Raiders had what many believe is going to pan out as the bests draft in the NFL.

South Carolina's Bryan Edwards has health questions in his foot. If healthy, he could be the steal of the draft. Lynn Bowden could emerge as one of the most versatile weapons in the entire league with his ability to play multiple positions: speed, strength, and vision.

Consider this. Henry Ruggs III was not the first option in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He will be in 2020 in the NFL. In college, he had 749 yards receiving. He also picked up seven touchdowns. Henry Ruggs, who is on of the many weapons surrounding Derek Carr, if he could replicate those numbers in the silver and black, can show off the elite skills that he has.

If just one of those players turns out, think about how much better the Raiders are?

How about Damon Arnette, the versatile first-round corner? Can he sneak into the starting rotation in 2020? Tanner Muse from Clemson is a handy Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield. John Simpson, the offensive lineman from Clemson, was a steal and should get into the rotation in 2020. With the best offensive line in the NFL, there is no need to rush him into the starting line-up, but he is the real deal.

The most intriguing name is Amik Robertson. Mayock drools over the later rounds and shines in finding value. Do not sleep on Robertson. He is a very talented player. With the coaching he will get from the Raiders. I won't be shocked if he shines brighter than any casino on the strip ten years from now. He has significant upside, and this is his big chance.

The draft is a crapshoot. But the Raiders track record should make all of the Raider Nation excited to see these young guns earn their eye patch.

