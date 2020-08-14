Gruden: “I don’t speculate when it comes to the virus”

Jon Gruden isn’t playing games when it comes to COVID-19.

With the Big Ten and Pac 12 announcing their postponing football to the spring and the Mountain West Conference, the conference which UNLV, the other tenant of Allegiant Stadium, postponing their season indefinitely, the question came up whether Allegiant Stadium will witness football this season.

When addressing the media on Wednesday regarding whether he thinks the NFL will cancel the season or not, Gruden said he’ll let the professionals handle the decision.

“I don’t speculate when it comes to the virus,” Gruden said. “I trust the medical people advising us what to do.”

And this is the way it should be.

If Gruden has time to think about whether the NFL will hold a season or not, he’d rather be spending every extra minute working on his team and preparing the Silver & Black for the 2020 season.

Plus, if anyone needs examples, just take a look at all of the other leagues where they have been able to continue sports despite the virus.

NWSL was the first to return to play on June 27. They implemented a bubble format, keeping all teams in the Utah area and utilizing three stadiums that housed NWSL teams. Although they struggled with multiple players on a single team testing positive, such as the Orlando Pride, the NWSL proved the bubble worked.

The MLS was the next to return to play on July 8. Utilizing the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus at Walt Disney World, they held a bubble of their own. Outside of FC Dallas pulling out due to a handful of players testing positive for COVID-19, for the most part, MLS was able to maintain the virus.

The NBA utilized the same facility as the MLS and resumed their season. The season is still ongoing inside of the bubble.

The NHL has isolated their Stanley Cup Playoff Qualifiers to Edmonton and Toronto. Their season is still ongoing.

The MLB had a major struggle returning to play. Due to an ongoing dispute between owners and players about income and game-play format, it took the MLB until July 6 for the season to be announced. The teams began their multi-series format on July 23.

Despite all of these examples, one major question looming over the NFL which everyone is still trying to find an answer to How do you keep 100+ people safe during a football game and help them all travel safely to each venue?

It’s important to understand why colleges postponed football because it could be the same for the NFL. As of right now, no one knows the answer if the NFL will return to football and if any other professional sports’ formats will work for the NFL.

As for Gruden and the Raiders, he’s just focused on what he can do.

“We gotta stay focused on the mission we have and that is to be a great football team, best we can possibly be and stay healthy.”

