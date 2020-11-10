Gruden: “I Don’t Regret Calling it. I Do Regret the Results”

It shouldn’t have been as tight of a game as it was on Sunday.

In the 31 to 26 victory over the Chargers, the Raiders should have been up by a touchdown at the end of the game.

It all winds back to the end of the first half. In the two-minute drill with 19 seconds left, head coach Jon Gruden decided to try to move the ball down the field to allow placekicker Daniel Carlson to boot one more through the uprights before halftime.

What ensued instead was a fumble by quarterback Derek Carr. The Chargers recovered a football and took a three-point lead, thanks to a 45-yard field goal kick by Michael Badgley with time running out.

Gruden takes responsibility for his coaching choices at the end of the half.

“No, again, that’s my call. We scored with 25 seconds left against New England in the two-minute drill,” Gruden told reporters after the game on Sunday. “If you look at the play, [TE] Darren Waller is wide open. We had a big play to Waller. Unfortunately, the ball got knocked out. We gave up a big third-and-15, then we gave up a touchdown. We wanted to try to get into long field goal range position with [K] Daniel Carlson and I don’t regret calling it. I do regret the results, that’s for sure.”

Gruden is a coach that takes responsibility for his actions. It wasn’t Carr’s fault or frankly the rest of the team.

It’s his playing style. He always wants to go for points even when most coaches might take the safer route.

He doesn’t blame his players but he blames himself.

With that said, he himself said it.

“I don’t regret calling it.”

The Raiders will probably practice the same sort of situation in practice this week. Chances are, Gruden will call the same sort of plays again this season.

