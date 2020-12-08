The Art of Never Giving Up

Sometimes, even professionals need a reminder that it pays off never to quit, no matter how much time is left on the clock.

The Raiders season was on the line on Sunday and Las Vegas did not disappoint.

With 35 seconds left in the game, the Silver and Black got the ball back on their own 39 yard-line.

They had mere seconds to get the ball down the field.

A 16-yard throw down the middle of the field was caught by tight end Darren Waller.

The clock keeps rolling and Raiders spike the football.

19 seconds left, Carr lobs the ball down the field to the end zone to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

It was a hair away from Agholor. Incompletion.

Next play, Carr lobs the ball down the far sideline to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. He’s left wide open and catches the football in the end zone.

The Raiders lead and ultimately win the game with the winning touchdown drive.

Head coach Jon Gruden said that the final drive was a learning point for all the young players on the team.

“It’s huge. Especially like that,” Head coach Jon Gruden said. “It will teach you as a Raider forever that you never quit. Derek Carr is another player here. He missed a couple throws in the previous drive that he was really upset with himself on. It’s critical that we can go on the road after a tough loss, a humiliating loss, and come from behind in a dramatic way to win and in weather that is a little different than we’re used to. It’s a huge learning experience and it’s fun to learn some positive things once in a while with all the things that have been going on.”

From a young age, athletes are taught to never give up.

Sometimes even professionals need a reminder.

