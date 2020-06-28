RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Raiders Making Wide Receiver a Priority this Season

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas General Manager Mike Mayock didn't mince words at the scouting combine in February when he was asked about improvements that needed to be made to the team, specifically at the wide receiver position. "We're a pretty good offensive team, and I think everybody standing here knows we need help at wideout," Mayock said. "We need to be better. The Antonio Brown thing left a void that we weren't really able to fill. So, we need to get better there."

Said void resulted in no other raiders pass-catcher other than Darren Waller (who plays tight end) to finish with more than 651 yards, and the only wide receivers who had more than 40 catches were Tyrell Williams and rookie Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders were able to still finish 11th in yards last year despite this thanks in part to a healthy run attack led by rookie Jodh Jacobs. The fact that the Raiders only finished 24th in the league in scoring offense underlines the lack of overall playmakers for the offense last season.

The team certainly had done its part to fix that weakness in the offseason, most notably in the draft, when they were the first team to draft a wide receiver, taking Alabama's Henry Ruggs III with the 12th overall pick. They then drafted two wide receivers back to back in the third round, taking Lynn Bowden out of Kentucky and Bryan Edwards out of South Carolina.

The potential for Ruggs impact has already been well documented, and there's little doubt the threat of his speed will open up the Raiders offense in different ways. The potential effects of Bowden and Edwards, though, shouldn't be overlooked. Rob Rand from NFLDraftScout.com told Sports Illustrated that he "just really like this collection of talent for the Raiders." According to Ran, he sees Bowden as being "more of a Golden Tate type of guy, almost more of a running back more than a receiver who is at his best at the little drag routes, slip screens and things like that.

"Bryan Edwards is a big spilled end receiver, big physical kind of guy, so they all fill different roles, and I think all three will help out Derek Carr and the passing game."

It will undoubtedly be interesting to see how Jon Gruden will incorporate all of the new additions to the Raiders offense. It maybe could be one of the keys for the Raiders to take the next step in becoming a real playoff contender in the AFC. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys Similar to Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, and Mike Mayock have the Las Vegas Raiders on the precipice of something great. Eerily similar to what Jimmy Johnson did in Dallas.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Marcus Allen Knew Josh Jacobs Would Challenge His Records

Raiders Hall of Famer Marcus Allen has developed a relationship with one of the silver and black's rising stars in Josh Jacobs.

Tom LaMarre

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders New Weapon Lynn Bowden

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves loaded with weapons all over the field. Lynn Bowden is one of the latest, and there is little he can't do.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raider Cliff Branch's Hall of Fame Resume Speaks for Itself

Every year that passes and Raider Nation's Cliff Branch is not inducted into the Hall of Fame, is an indictment on the institution and not the player.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Mark Davis Gave Blessing to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, since 2017, has given his team permission to sign Colin Kaepernick if they feel he can help the team.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons

We continue our journey previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 opponents, and today we land in Atlanta and look the Falcons.

Hikaru Kudo

What Do Las Vegas Gambling Odds Say About the Raiders

It would be best if you took risks to win in gambling and sports betting. That is what Las Vegas was built on, and the strip likes what it sees in the Raiders

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Got a Kick Out of AJ Cole

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole wowed Jon Gruden at rookie camp last year and feels empathy for this year's rookies who didn't get one.

Tom LaMarre

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Receive Good Grades for Free Agent Signings

Las Vegas Raiders free agent signing garner high praise from around the NFL this off-season.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Profile: WR Tyrell Williams

Veteran wide receiver (WR) Tyrell Williams's first season with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go as planned.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter