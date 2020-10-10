Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders at the Quarter Mark

The irst-quarter of the season is in the books and at 2-2 are you liking what you are seeing? After four games played, we can evaluate how the Raiders have done so far.

This years' NFL season started differently, among others. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the teams not to have any preseason games. And while the Raiders have had zero cases of COVID-19, injuries are what has held the Raiders back this season.

Six players are or have been on injured reserve, Tyrell Williams, Richie Incognito, Tanner Muse, Damon Arnette, Marcus Mariota, and Daniel Roos.

Six other players have missed a game or more due to other injuries, Henry Ruggs III, Trent Brown, Bryan Edwards, Sam Young, Rico Gafford, and Nick Kwiatkoski.

Once again, most of the offensive line and wide receivers are out.

But on a good note, the Raiders have added depth and versatile players across those positions and have done fine filling those holes.

ON OFFENSE

The Raiders offense ranks 13th on total offense with 1,507 yards and has tallied 12 total touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The turnover ratio is among the lowest in the league with a negative four, with the Raiders taking two interceptions, but the loss of 6 fumbles ties for the most in the league.

The promising but also depleted offensive line has allowed seven sacks in just four games, not a good start as they started with seven sacks a year ago and ended with 29 total sacks allowed a year ago.

Josh Jacobs leads in rushing with 300 yards, and it's on his way for another 1,000-yard season.

Tight end Darren Waller leads the team in receiving yards with 247 yards. Waller has become Derek Carr's most valuable weapon and has been targeted nearly 45 percent of all total plays.

Hunter Renfrow, the unsung hero, leads all receivers with 199 yards, but most surprising of them all is Nelson Agholor, who has stepped up and racked up 118 yards, second among receivers, and leads the team with two touchdowns.

ON DEFENSE

After bringing reinforcements on defense, the Raiders have allowed 1,554 total offense yards, ranks 22th in the NFL, and have allowed 14 touchdowns in four games.

The 120 points allowed and 30 points allowed per game ranks 24th in the league.

The Raiders passing defense has been inconsistent but promising with a young secondary, while the run defense has consistently been bad these four games of the season.

Maxx Crosby once again leads the team in sacks, while no other Raiders have one sack.

Lamarcus Joyner leads the defense with 19 tackles, and both starting safeties Erik Harris and Johnathan Abram, are in second and third respectively in the team.

OVERALL

On top of the injuries and no preseason games, the Raiders have started a challenging opening schedule.

It's a team sport, the offense needs to stop turning the ball over, and the defense needs to play better before pointing the finger at their coaches.

We have seen the miscues and wrong alignment of players and missed tackles.

Many had the Raiders starting the season 0-4 or 1-3, but they have outdone them and picked up a 2-2 record, and if it wasn't because of turnovers, missed calls, and injuries, the Raiders could easily be off to a 4-0 start or settling at 3-1.

Optimism is still bright, and with the second quarter of the games starting this Sunday, there is no more time for excuses on getting the fundamentals of the game wrong. Communication among the defense should improve by now.

The tough stretch of the schedule continues as they go against the Chiefs before having a bye in week six, and hosting Tom Brady and the Bucs in week seven.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs on today?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +11.5

