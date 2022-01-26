Raiders Top SI's Head Coaching Vacancy Rankings

The Las Vegas Raiders stand at No. 1 on Sports Illustrated's list of top eight NFL head coaching vacancy destinations.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr ranked the top eight vacant coaching jobs in the NFL (prior to Sean Payton departing New Orleans), based on six categories and one composite score last Thursday.

With a composite score of 7.6, Orr had the Las Vegas Raiders topping the list.

The Raiders led the Minnesota Vikings at No. 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 3, the Miami Dolphins at No. 4, the Chicago Bears at No. 5, the Denver Broncos at No. 6, the New York Giants at No. 7, and the Houston Texans at No. 8.

The six categories taken into consideration for each organization's grading were "quarterback situation," "roster strength," "ownership," "quality of living," "cap situation," and "fan base."

"Quality of living," "cap space," and "fan base" were the highest rated categories for Las Vegas, with the first two being given scores of eight and the third a 10.

Orr noted the intriguing living experience that Las Vegas has to offer, the opportunity the team's cap room suggests, and the loyalty of the Raiders faithful that were patient amidst a playoff drought under Coach Jon Gruden.

Of course, much of the outcome will likely depend on the job search for the franchise's next general manager, but both the GM and head coaching spots come with a lot of promise.

