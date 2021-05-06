Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs should be safely secured as one of the better talents in the NFL

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

After finishing looking at the Raiders' quarterback depth, we now turn to the running back position, starting with Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders star runner enjoyed his second consecutive season of 1,000-plus yards to start his career.

Jacobs officially finished with 273 carries for 1,065 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

He didn't enjoy nearly the same efficiency as his rookie year, though, going from 4.8 yards a carry in 2019 to only 3.9 last season.

A lot of that could have had to do with the Raiders shuffling of their offensive line during the season due to multiple injuries.

In any case, while still productive, Jacobs will be looking to have a better all-around season in 2021.

He'll do so as the presumptive starter for the Raiders, in an offense that prides itself on an imposing running game.

The questions about the offensive line won't go away soon though, not after the Raiders changed out 3/5 of it during the offseason.

This coming year provides Jacobs the opportunity to prove that he can succeed in spite of what may be seen as adverse conditions.

If he does, then the Raiders can only benefit, and Jacobs can solidify himself as a bonafide top-5 running back in the league.

