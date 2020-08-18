SI.com
Raiders Jon Gruden Talks Nelson Agholor

Darin Alexander Baydoun

When your team wins the Super Bowl, especially if it’s for the first time, the players from that team are immortalized forever. As the saying goes, you’ll never have to buy a drink in that town ever again. 

Not every town is made the same, though. When it comes to a city like Philadelphia, where fans have become notorious for letting their players know their dissatisfaction, winning a Super Bowl doesn’t mean you won’t be subjected. 

You could say that was the case for wide receiver Nelson Agholor, an eagle before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Fans were often on him for missed plays, even though he wasn’t likely the only one who had ever made a mistake. 

Being in Vegas, Agholor has a chance to start fresh, something that head coach Jon Gruden thinks will help him the most. “He’s a good player,” Gruden said. 

“You can pick up the Philadelphia Inquirer and they will probably say something different, but this guy has caught over 200 passes, he is a young guy, he has played split end, flanker and in the slot. He caught eight or nine passes in a Super Bowl and won a Super Bowl.” 

“I trust him and I think he was picked high in the draft for a reason. A change of scenery worked for Randall Cunningham, maybe it will work for him.” 

It’s a good thing for Agholor that Gruden feels this way since the wide receiver is a position that is set at the top for the Raiders. With Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Williams, and Hunter Renfrow expected to be the starting trio this season, Agholor will need to compete for a substantial role. If Gruden is right, though, maybe this fresh start can unlock a level of play we haven’t yet seen. 

