Raiders Sign WR Jordan Veasy

The Raiders continue to add to what is already one of the best position groups in the NFL.

According to Overtime Sports Management Group LLC., Las Vegas signed former Houston Texans wide receiver Jordan Veasy on Friday.

Veasy, who has one year of NFL experience as an active player in his 2021 campaign in Houston, is a 26-year-old 6-foot-3, 221-pound wideout who played two seasons at California (2016-2017).

The Alabama native made three starts in 12 games in his first season with the Golden Bears. He attained 306 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

In his final season at California, Veasy started in 10 of 12 games, registering 491 receiving yards on 38 receptions, including a team-high six-touchdown receptions.

He would go on to be selected to the American Team for the 2018 Spiral Tropical Bowl.

Veasy signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in May of 2018 before being waived that September. He would then be signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad that December.

In January of 2019, Veasy was signed under a reserve/future contract by the Indianapolis Colts before the team waived him that August.

Just under two months later, the receiver was added to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. He would be released in October and then added back just a couple weeks later. Veasy was released again just days later.

He got another opportunity in December of 2019 as a member of the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders) practice squad after partaking in quarterback Colin Kaepernick's public workout.

Washington signed Veasy to a reserve/future contract later that month before waiving him in October of 2020.

Houston would pick up the wideout last July before letting him go in August and signing him to the practice squad.

Veasy will have a lot to prove this summer as he'll be working to get an active roster spot for the second-straight season. He's worked hard for a shot at such an opportunity with a number of NFL teams before, and if nothing else, he should add a sense of intensity and competition to team workouts in the coming months.

