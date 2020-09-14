“I Feel Regular” – Expecting More from Jacobs Against Saints

Running back Josh Jacobs had a spectacular outing on the field yesterday.

By far the standout of the game for the Silver and Black, the second year running back ran for 93 yards for three rushing touchdowns. He received four passes for 46 yards during the 34-30 victory against the Panthers.

The type of play we saw from Jacobs on Sunday, one that is very similar to what we saw from him last season prior to his season-ending shoulder injury, is exactly what the Silver and Black need from their running back.

Jacobs was an active threat on the field and Carolina simply could not find a way to shut him down.

But even with a stand-out game, Jacobs says it was nothing special. In fact, he has plenty of more work to do.

“I feel regular honestly,” Jacobs told reporters after the game. “I had a really good game but there’s still a lot I can rake. I know there’s still a couple plays I look back and man, I missed a hole, I missed the back of the backdoor cut, that’s more of the things I hone myself at.”

This is a fine example of a great running back.

Instead of taking credit for what he did right, he took credit for what he did wrong. The mistakes he made. Jacobs knows now what to work on and improve as he prepares to take on Saints in their home opener.

Sunday was a starting point for Jacobs. Raiders fans should be expecting much more out of him next week against the Saints and beyond.

