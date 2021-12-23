Raiders to Look for in Fantasy Football Week 16

Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr are projected to lead the way vs. Denver Broncos in fantasy this week.

Just as each remaining week is becoming crucial for many teams around the NFL, so to is the case for Fantasy Football owners. Many leagues have already started or will be starting the playoffs in Week 16, and the Raiders have key pieces that could make the difference for teams.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr didn't make the non-PPR Top 25 in ESPN's Fantasy Football QB rankings this week, but the veteran is still projected to put up 14.34 points this week. This follows a two-turnover outing against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, but with every game carrying significant weight for the Raiders, expect the QB to clean up his game this week.

Running back Josh Jacobs leads Las Vegas in ESPN's Week 16 rankings, sitting at No. 11 for non-PPR scoring. Though Jacobs is questionable for this week, he can sometimes be reliable in regards to Fantasy Football performance.

Tight end Darren Waller ranks fifth in his position in ESPN's non-PPR rankings for this week, but he still remains questionable, having not played since Thanksgiving. Should Waller not take the field yet again this week, backup Foster Moreau would likely be taking many reps on Sunday, considering he played every offensive snap on Monday.

Moreau has done a decent job filling the wide gap that Waller has left while he's been out. The backup had 6.5 non-PPR scoring points in Monday's win, and if he is to play every offensive down again, expect him to stay in the same range or maybe put up close to double-digit points. Moreau is, however, questionable as well for Sunday's game.

