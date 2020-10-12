The Las Vegas Raiders Rushing Game Continues to Find Success

The rushing game is continuing to succeed for the Silver and Black.

It all starts with Raiders running back Josh Jacobs with his play on the field.

Yesterday, in the 40-32 Raiders win against the Chiefs, Jacobs ran for 77 yards in 23 carries, most of any rusher on the field.

He scored two touchdowns today as well.

As usual, he got the Raiders offense and its gears started.

The less yardage by the running back than his usual performance was almost expected when quarterback Derek Carr threw for nearly 350 yards on the field.

Jacobs was there for the first and second downs. He was there to help make the yardage something easy to handle for Carr.

By creating situations like a second and short, it allows Carr to throw down the field without the risk of turning the ball over, which is exactly what he did.

Jacobs also punched in a couple of third and shorts to keep the chains moving for Las Vegas.

Through thick and thin, Jacobs is a reliable running back for the Silver and Black.

But how about backup Devontae Booker?

When Jacobs was shaken up, Booker took over running back duties.

Booker booked seven carries for 62 yards including a huge 43-yard rushing gain off the touchback. That specific drive ended with a touchdown.

It’s no secret the ground game that is something that remains consistent for the Raiders.

In a game where one is against their rival on the rival territory, it’s especially important.

The ground game was and will continue to be a major factor for the Raiders offense, as they look to continue the win streak that they started in Kansas City.

