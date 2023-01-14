The NFL’s leading rusher has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

One of the most prestigious post season awards may be on its way to Las Vegas, but before it does, the Silver and Black will need help from the fans.

On Friday, the NFL announced the top-three nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year and among them was the league’s leading rusher, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs, who is coming off a career season in 2022, where he won his first rushing title since entering the league four years ago.

He posted a career-high while leading the league in rushing yards with 1,553 yards, second-most in a single season in franchise history.

He will now need help from Raider Nation and the rest of the NFL’s fans to vote him as the league’s outstanding ground player of the season.

He is joined by Browns running back Nick Chubb and Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Jacobs was named FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice this season (Week 12 and 13).

In Week 12, he recorded a career high of 229 yards off the ground and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following that game.

Jacobs postseason accolades are starting to pile up, he earned his second career Pro Bowl, was recently named to the AP NFL All-Pro First Team, Pro Football Focus All-Pro First Team and NFLPA All-Pro First Team for the first time in his career.

For the course of the 2022-23 NFL regular season, FedEx has been working along with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

To celebrate the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year, FedEx will donate $20,000 each to the HBCU choice of the winning quarterback and running back. Similar to the regular season donations, the $40,000 donation will help support needs-based scholarships.

Voting is live through Feb. 9 at nfl.com/fedex or via Twitter poll on the @NFL handle. The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Year will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9, airing on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.

NFL Honors will be held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. just days before Super Bowl LVII at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale.

