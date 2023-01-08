Josh Jacobs Played in Saturday's Game For His Father

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was originally not going to suit up after his father underwent a medical emergency.

For the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs was really just the last game on the schedule.

With no postseason to play for, all that was left was pride, but even then, there's a different motivation when the outcome ultimately won't make a difference in your season.

For Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, though, Saturday's game meant much more.

Jacobs was planning to sit out of this weekend's contest when his father suffered a medical emergency.

Jacobs' six-year-old son called 911 when the issue first arose, an instinct that made his father incredibly proud.

With plans to be there for his father and miss the final game of the season, Jacobs was told by his father to play Saturday's game, and that's just what he did.

"This was probably the hardest game I've ever played," Jacobs said after the game. "Not in the sense of physical or anything like that, just mentally, like, trying to stay in it. Being on the sideline and having too much time to think. ... Being the rock of your family, it's never easy when the person that's your rock is going through this."

Jacobs acknowledged the importance of life and how much bigger it is than the game of football.

"I mean, it just puts it into perspective how precious life is in general," he said. "I think we get caught up, especially in this sport, with the outcomes of things with the wins and with losses and how good you played and things like that, that you kind of forget that life is more important. And for me, man, I mean, that's all I'm caring about right now. Trying to be there for my dad, but also my son. For him having to go through that and experience that without anybody being there. And I had to try to explain to him that he did good. He was thinking he did something wrong and things like that. It's just been a rough time."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.