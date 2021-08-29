Bounce-Back Candidate: Kenyan Drake

The Las Vegas Raiders Kentan Drake will be looking to regain better efficiency sharing the load with Josh Jacobs.

Teams across the NFL have players who will be looking to rebound from sub-par seasons, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

The Silver and Black have several players who are looking to re-solidify themselves after struggling in 2020.

On the surface, it may seem silly to view running back Kenyan Drake as a player looking for a bounce-back campaign.

The veteran runner posted career-high numbers with the Arizona Cardinals last season in rushing yards, carries, and touchdowns.

Despite that, Drake had the least efficient season of his career last season.

His yards per carry average fell from 4.8 in 2019 to only four last season, not having near the same explosiveness.

Drake had the fewest catches in a season since his rookie year, with only 25 for 137 yards, averaging only 5.5 yards per catch.

Pro Football Focus had him ranked 60th out of 70 eligible running backs last season, the lowest ranking he's had in his career.

A season like that might pose the question of how effective Drake can be as a lead back, but he won't have that problem with the Raiders.

Josh Jacobs will still be the first option out of the backfield for the Raiders offense, and Drake will be used in more of a complementary role.

The team has talked about taking advantage of his receiving ability, meaning he could be spending a good amount of time out wide.

It will be an interesting way to utilize Drake, as then the Raiders could have both backs on the field more often.

