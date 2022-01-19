Raiders Season Review: Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs went through his share of struggles, but he also had times that he shined.

The reshaping of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line ended up having a negative effect on the Raiders' ability to run the football, and no one felt that more than running back Josh Jacobs.

The former Pro Bowler saw his rushing totals fall significantly this season, not aided by the fact he missed two games and dealt with other injuries over the course of the year.

After rushing for 1,000 or more yards in each of his first two years, Jacobs only ran for 872 yards this season.

His efficiency was down as well, barely averaging four yards a carry, and scoring three fewer touchdowns from his career-high 12 last season.

Jacobs' stats certainly disappointed, although there were bright spots for the Raiders young rusher.

He became the first Raiders player since Marcus Allen to lead the team in scrimmage yards in his first three seasons.

Jacobs also put together his best performances when the Raiders needed it most, with his only 100-yard rushing games coming during the Raiders' four-game win streak to end the season that put them in the playoffs.

His contribution to the passing game picked up considerably as well, as he caught a career-high 54 passes for 348 yards.

Pro Football Focus, despite his low numbers, still had him rated as their 13th best halfback this season, which was actually an eight-spot improvement from last year.

That likely comes as Jacobs was still able to generate decent yards after contact and for the third season in a row forced 20 or more broken tackles.

It can be said that by the end of the year he was able to make the best of the limited holes he had in front of him, which could portend to him getting back on track if the Raiders can upgrade their O-line this offseason.

