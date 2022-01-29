Josh McDaniels ‘All-In’ with Las Vegas Raiders with Ziegler

Josh McDaniels reportedly had dinner on Friday night with the Raiders' leadership team ahead of his formal interview on Saturday.

It’s looking like Josh McDaniels may become the Silver and Black’s new head coach.

According to Aaron Wilson, he has received word from league sources not authorized to speak publicly that McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are expected to be the Raiders' next head coach and general manager.

The news follows after McDaniels reportedly had dinner with the Raiders’ leadership team on Friday evening, ahead of a formal interview.

McDaniels and Ziegler have a long history back, starting as college teammates at Division III John Carroll University.

Since then, when McDaniels was the head coach with the Denver Broncos, he hired Ziegler to work in his scouting department.

Ziegler just finished his first season as the New England Patriots’ player personnel director.

If McDaniels is confirmed to be the next head coach of the Silver and Black, he should be expecting a bump.

Considering the $100 million, 10-year deal Raiders owner Mark Davis gave former head coach Jon Gruden, Davis isn’t scared to pay for his staff.

McDaniels will be leaving his post as the highest-paid assistant coach in the NFL at roughly $4 million.

Raider Nation will know for sure following today’s formal interview.

