Josh McDaniels: Analyzing QBs in Practice & Training Camp

The quarterback position is the most important position on a football team.

The starter, quarterback Derek Carr, will obviously be the primary guy. With that said, if something were to happen to Carr, then suddenly the backups are just as important as Carr.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is looking forward to seeing how the quarterbacks work with each other.

“That room has been really an interesting room,” McDaniels said. “You get to know these guys and they work really hard. They really help and complement one another. You'll see that on the practice field too. And so eager to see that part play out.”

McDaniels also continued to note that each quarterback will get an opportunity to show their skill set both in practice and preseason.

“It's obviously as important a position as we have,” McDaniels said. “Everybody says Derek's your starter. Well, anybody behind the starting quarterback is the most important guy in the team after one injury. So, it's an important position for every team in our league and we're going to see that play out in practice, and then we're going to see it play out in preseason games.”

“Our focus with that position is just going to be developing those guys and trying to bring them along and get them the opportunities that they need to improve.”

