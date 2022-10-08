Josh McDaniels and Andy Reid Have Met in High-Stakes Games Before

Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs have been AFC contenders for years now, just as Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were for nearly two decades.

This Monday, Reid and McDaniels face off as opposing head coaches in a critical primetime game that has a major momentum-boosting victory up for grabs for both the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniels knows this feeling when going up against Reid-led teams all too well.

The two were opponents in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 when McDaniels was the quarterbacks coach with New England and Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots would ultimately win the contest 24-21, securing their third title in four seasons.

Reid would spend eight more seasons at the helm in Philadelphia before becoming head coach of the Chiefs in 2013.

McDaniels and Reid met yet again in the postseason in the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs when the Patriots defeated Kansas City, 27-20. This time around, McDaniels was New England's offensive coordinator.

Three years later, the two coaches would face one another again in a critical AFC title game in 2019.

The Patriots held off the Chiefs to go on to win Super Bowl LIII, the franchise's most recent title.

"You get out in front of them, and then all of a sudden, they come roaring back," McDaniels recalled of that AFC championship game when he spoke to the media on Wednesday. "I think we were up 14-0 and they scored 31 points in the second half. You just got to keep playing. I think this team -- under Coach Reid -- they're going to keep firing bullets and you have to keep playing and keep trying to slow them down defensively and try to score offensively to get out in front of them."

McDaniels will go toe-to-toe with Reid for just his second time as a head coach on Monday. McDaniels had lost to Reid's Eagles in 2009 when he was serving as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Both the Raiders and Chiefs will be looking to become the first team in the AFC West with two wins against division opponents this season.

Kansas City has won the last three matchups.

