Josh McDaniels: CB Room Prepares Like Starters

The injury bug is showing signs of its mid-season form, as the Las Vegas Raiders are challenged yet again with replacing a frequent starter, this time being in the secondary.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the Injured/Reserve list during the bye week when it was revealed he would be missing time with a broken hand.

Fortunately, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has faith that his room of cornerbacks is constantly prepared for the challenge of having to step up when needed.

"[W]e practice them in such a way that basically they're all starters," McDaniels said in his Friday presser. "They all take starter reps, they all take plenty of opportunities during the course of the practice week to work with each other, to work with the safeties, to work with the linebackers, to see different things: third down, first and second down, red zone. So, they're preparing to play as if they're going to play the entire game, which is the way they should play in practice. They all have a great attitude, they're unselfish about taking opportunities in practice."

The Raiders revealed their latest list of transactions via Twitter on Saturday, which included the upgrade of cornerback Anthony Averett from the Injured/Reserve list.

It is likely that the team's plan is to replace Hobbs with Averett for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Saturday's transactions also included the activation of wide receiver DJ Turner from the Injured/Reserve list, the activation of cornerback Javelin Guidry from the practice squad, the release of wide receiver Albert Wilson and the release of wide receiver Tyron Johnson.

Kickoff for Sunday's Week 7 matchup is set for 1:05 p.m. PDT at Allegiant Stadium.

