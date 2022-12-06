Josh McDaniels on Chandler Jones' Best Game of the Season

For weeks, Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones was not making the impact that fans have been accustomed to seeing from the four-time Pro Bowler throughout his 11 years in the NFL.

Finally, in what was one of the Raiders' biggest games of the season on Sunday, Jones did what he was brought on to do way back in the early off-season. In fact, he went above and beyond.

The veteran recorded six combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in the Raiders' 27-20 win over the Chargers, a monster game that will go down as one of the best of his career.

"I think I've mentioned it a number of times, Chandler has done a lot of good things," said Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels in his Monday press conference. "And just the number that everybody is focused on is the sack number, and I understand that. And I thought he just played with great effort; he was relentless. I thought they executed a few things in the pass rush that we've been working hard on. Again, I think all of that is a complimentary factor, the inside rush, the outside rush, the coverage. If one breaks down, then a lot of times you lose an opportunity to create pressure on the quarterback.

"So I think we're learning how to work together a little bit better as the season has gone on. Like I said, Chandler played his butt off when he was in there, and I thought he had a lot of help up front too. There were a lot of people who were playing hard and trying to create pressure, and Chandler was able to get the quarterback down a few times obviously."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.