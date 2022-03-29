Skip to main content

Josh McDaniels Speaks on Davante Adams Addition

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels had a lot to say about the organization's newest star receiver at the NFL owners meetings.

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has already been dealt a solid deck as he gears up for his first season in Las Vegas.

On paper, general manager Dave Ziegler has moved mountains in just his first few months with the franchise. 

The biggest acquisition, of course, was the signing of Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams. McDaniels expressed his contentment with the deal at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, per the Raiders.

"[H]opefully when you're making a decision that is of that magnitude, that you cross all the T's and dot all the I's, and with Davante -- we just felt like this was the kind of a player that we would consider doing this for," McDaniels said. "He's certainly been a great football player and after having an opportunity to meet him and spend some time with him the other day, everything that we had heard, everything that we were told, all the different recommendations and all the different things that we heard about him as a person, those were true, too. So, feel really comfortable about the decision that we made and really good about the player and the person that we've added to our team."

McDaniels respects what Adams has done in the league until this point, and he recognizes the various skills that he brings to the table in Las Vegas.

"He's been a premier player for a long time, and I have a great deal of respect for him as a player and what he's been able to accomplish," McDaniels said. "He's very versatile. He's aggressive, he's physical. He wins on third down, he wins in the red zone. He can handle himself against man coverage. 

"He has great savvy and awareness against zone. He's a very well-rounded player and he deserves the credit as well as the people that have coached him in Green Bay."

