McDaniels: Adams, Jones Don’t Want Special Treatment

Wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Chandler Jones don’t want special treatment.

Simple as that.

Adams came to the Las Vegas Raiders after a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders sent their 2022 first and second-round draft picks to the Packers in return for Adams.

Jones was a first official day of the new league year free agent signing. The Raiders agreed to a four-year contract with Jones.

Even though these are two of the more lucrative players on the Raiders team, they don’t want special treatment.

“They're really good people,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “They're great human beings. They come into work and they don't presume to be treated any differently. I think that's a great thing. It speaks a lot to their teammates.

“They want to be one of the guys and if they do something wrong, we correct them just like we would correct someone else. They don't want to be receiving special treatment and I think that really helps the messaging, and they're willing to take time with other players.”

With that said, Adams and Jones are the two of the hardest workers on the entire team.

“They're also really two of our hardest workers,” McDaniels said. “So, they're out there busting their butt, they're trying to learn and improve in their own role in the system and then help others along the way.

“But their presence here speaks a lot to what their goals are. “They want to help our team improve. They want to improve individually and try to make their units as good as they can be. Two huge acquisitions, among others.

“As you see, there's a lot of new people out there, obviously, who are working really hard. But really excited to coach both of those guys and see how they can acclimate as Raiders this year.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1