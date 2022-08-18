Skip to main content

The Las Vegas Environment is Different According to McDaniels

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has noted the different environment the Las Vegas fan base brings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It’s one thing for a Las Vegas Raiders fan to say the environment at a Raiders game is different.

It’s another thing for the newcomer head coach Josh McDaniels to say it.

"I think at this time in my life, in my career – not that I'm super old – but I have been around, this is my third decade in the NFL, and I think I'm appreciating the things that you have right in front of you each day,” McDaniels said.

"I really enjoyed yesterday. I can see why so many people, players would want to play here and enjoy this kind of atmosphere and the kind of support that we receive from our fan base,” McDaniels said. “So yeah, it's important I think at this stage in your life to make sure that you at least stop and are aware of how cool some of the things are that we get to experience because if you don't do that when it's all said and done, you'll probably regret the fact that you didn't take a little time to just acknowledge the journey.”

Las Vegas is different. Raider Nation is different. And the atmosphere is incomparable to anywhere else in the NFL.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While McDaniels looks to bring the Silver and Black to the Super Bowl, it’s also about enjoying the process and the fanbase around him.

“If you don't enjoy the journey, it's hard to really appreciate it."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Kenyan Drake
News

Kenyan Drake Speaks on His Versatility as a Running Back

By Aidan Champion1 hour ago
USATSI_17023066_168390101_lowres
News

Tyree Gillespie Traded to Tennessee Titans

By Darin Alexander Baydoun4 hours ago
DJ Turner
News

DJ Turner Made the Most of His Opportunity in Raiders-Vikings Game

By Aidan ChampionAug 17, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18871726_168390101_lowres
News

Josh McDaniels Fond with Running Back Group Thus Far

By Hikaru KudoAug 17, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18820194_168390101_lowres
News

Zamir White Pivotal for Raiders?

By Darin Alexander BaydounAug 17, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18752883_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders First Wave of Roster Cuts

By Jairo AlvaradoAug 16, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
Kenyan Drake (2)
Silver & Black

Kenyan Drake Fighting Hard to Impact the Las Vegas Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Aug 16, 2022 3:13 PM EDT
Tom McMahon
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Special Teams Coach Tom McMahon

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Aug 16, 2022 3:02 PM EDT