The Las Vegas Environment is Different According to McDaniels

It’s one thing for a Las Vegas Raiders fan to say the environment at a Raiders game is different.

It’s another thing for the newcomer head coach Josh McDaniels to say it.

"I think at this time in my life, in my career – not that I'm super old – but I have been around, this is my third decade in the NFL, and I think I'm appreciating the things that you have right in front of you each day,” McDaniels said.

"I really enjoyed yesterday. I can see why so many people, players would want to play here and enjoy this kind of atmosphere and the kind of support that we receive from our fan base,” McDaniels said. “So yeah, it's important I think at this stage in your life to make sure that you at least stop and are aware of how cool some of the things are that we get to experience because if you don't do that when it's all said and done, you'll probably regret the fact that you didn't take a little time to just acknowledge the journey.”

Las Vegas is different. Raider Nation is different. And the atmosphere is incomparable to anywhere else in the NFL.

While McDaniels looks to bring the Silver and Black to the Super Bowl, it’s also about enjoying the process and the fanbase around him.

“If you don't enjoy the journey, it's hard to really appreciate it."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1