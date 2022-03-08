Josh McDaniels: Every Rookie Needs to Grow and Improve

For Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, it doesn't necessarily who a rookie played against in college but rather if the have the want to grow and improve.

For Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, he believes every rookie should have the mindset to grow and improve.

But that also means there’s isn’t that big of an emphasis when it comes to the type of teams a player played against in college.

“I think you can factor that in and the level of competition is one of the factors you can certainly consider but I think the evaluation of the player is rather large,” McDaniels said. “You know, there’s a lot of things to consider.”

In other words, just because someone played against tougher opponents in college doesn’t necessarily mean they’re better than those who didn’t.

“Honestly, there’s certain players that have a level of experience against competition that’s significant but every one of these guys that are coming out of the draft that you add to your football team are going to need to grow and improve and learn how to play at our level regardless of where they played college football,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels says he’s ready to invest in his rookies. But it truly depends on how the player performs as a whole and not just specific elements.

“We’re just going to try to sink our teeth into each guy, each opportunity to learn about them, digest that information the best we can and then make the best decision we can as possible.”

