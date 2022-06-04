McDaniels: Excited About How the QB Room Works with Each Other

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says he is excited about how the quarterback room work with each other and push each other.

Yesterday, I talked about the importance of competition in the quarterback room for Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

While competition is important, it’s also important the quarterback room all work together and push together since ultimately, everyone is on the same team.

For the youngster Chase Garbers, who was signed as an undrafted free agent soon after the 2022 NFL Draft, it’s been a lot of learning.

“I mean, the young kid who just came here after the draft, Chase [Garbers], is working his butt off,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “It's just a lot of stuff. In college football, there's a lot of this stuff that we ask them to do that they don't necessarily do a lot of. So, he's poured himself into it.”

“He's grinding away every day, makes some mistakes, tries to learn from them. And Nick [Mullens] and Jarrett [Stidham] are both veteran guys. They've got some experience, not a ton, but eager, smart.”

Evidently, the three are backup quarterbacks in the Raiders organization because they have earned those spots.

“All of them are smart, so there's no question about that and there's some competition,” McDaniels said. “They're making some good plays and then there's some things to learn from.”

“I'm just excited about that whole group, the way they work with each other, the way they push each other. That's what we're looking for.”

