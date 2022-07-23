McDaniels: Excitement Behind Opening Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp this past Thursday for the first time under head coach Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels emphasized the different number of “starts” he anticipates feeling during training camp.

“We've talked about this a lot,” McDaniels said. “You start training camp about four of five different times as a coach, you know, when you come back, then when the early reports get there, then when the vets get here, it feels like there's like a new start a few different times.”

Thursday marked the first day of practice for the Silver and Black. It’s an early start this season due to the Raiders playing in the pre-season Pro Football Hall of Fame game this year against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Obviously today will be our first actual day of practice,” McDaniels said. “And then there's the beginning where we actually get to get into pads you know, so there's four or five different times where you feel like you're starting. But it's always a great feeling to get in there with the team, the entire team and you can see how excited they are. And eager to get to work, eager to start becoming whatever it is we're going to be able to become this year.”

McDaniels also said his coaches have been waiting to get on the practice field and start coaching. That finally started on Thursday.

“The coaching staff's been eager to get out there on the grass and start coaching,” McDaniels said. “It's the thing we love to do the most in our profession and certainly there's a lot of anticipation and excitement today.”

