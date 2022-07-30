McDaniels Focused on Fundamentals to Begin Training Camp

Every head coach has a different way of approaching training camp as each NFL organization has limited time to prep before the preseason hits.

For Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, the focus on training camp returned to fundamentals.

“It's kind of a, we're going to go back through a lot of the things that we did,” McDaniels said. “There's not going to be a lot of competitive portions of this practice where the offense and the defense are going to go against each other. That's just our choice.”

“We're going to kind of go back through and really focus on some of the teaching on each side of the ball,” McDaniels said. “Certainly in special teams, there will be a little bit of that too. So, a little bit of a slower process here.”

A big reason for the focus on fundamentals is also due to the fact that pads can’t be worn until Monday.

“We can't be in the pads till next week anyway, and so we wanted to really take some time and go back to our fundamentals at each position, our communication that we really need to nail down here and so the players, they understand this is maybe more like a little bit of a phase-two day and then we're going to build into some things that are going to look a lot more like OTA days until we finally have an opportunity to get in pads next week and then begin the physical portion of our development.”

Next week begins pads for the Silver and Black.

