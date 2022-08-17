Josh McDaniels Fond with Running Back Group Thus Far

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is happy with the current running back group.

A good mixture of veterans as well as young players, it’s been an extensive evaluation to figure out what each running back can do on the field.

"It's pretty interesting. There are some young guys that are learning but play really hard and give great effort,” McDaniels said. “We have some guys that are kind of multifaceted in terms of what they do and bring. We've tried to give them all different opportunities here in the first few games to try to do some of those things.”

McDaniels likes the group as a whole as well as the leadership that running back coach Kennedy Polamalu brings.

“I really like the group, I really like the room. I think KP [Kennedy Polamalu] does a great job of coaching that group."

No one has taken their petal off the gas since the beginning of training camp as everyone fights for a roster spot during the McDaniels era.

McDaniels has also gone on record that the Silver and Black have no intention of releasing running back Josh Jacobs, but rather have the option for him to explore free agency following the end of this year. The Raiders with McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler also did not want to commit themselves to Jacobs for an extra year if he wasn’t part of the game plan.

However, from the looks of the preseason, it seems like Jacobs is still very well part of the core running backs.

