Josh McDaniels: Fortunate to Add People I’ve Worked With

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels feels fortunate that he could add people on his staff that he's worked with in the past.

It’s not always that a new head coach hires the person they exactly want on their staff.

For Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, a couple of coaches clicked.

McDaniels brought in three coaches from the New England Patriots, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegee from New England.

The former offensive coordinator has made Lombardi the new offensive coordinator, Bricillo remains with the offensive line and Hardegee receives a promotion to quarterbacks coach.

While McDaniels may have“poached” coaches from the Patriots, he did reiterate that he had conversations with Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck.

“I have great respect for Bill and that process and you know, spoke to him directly multiple times about any interest I had in people that were there,” McDaniels said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I will keep those conversations private.”

McDaniels also noted how lucky he was that he could add people to his staff that he’s worked with before.

“I feel very fortunate that I had an opportunity to add a few people that I’ve worked with before specifically on the offensive side of the ball.”

