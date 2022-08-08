Skip to main content

McDaniels: Guys Who Can Play Multiple Spots Are Valuable

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has emphasized how valuable a player is when they can play multiple positions.

Value.

It’s slightly different for every team and every coach in the NFL.

A big thing Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is trying to hone down is how valuable a player is when they can be effective playing multiple positions.

“There’s a lot of times where our guys have to play multiple positions, and so that’s just the nature of football,” McDaniels said. “And we had two or three guys yesterday play three spots. So, you evaluate what they do.”

NFL Preseason is the evaluation process. Since a lot of things are unpredictable in football, such as injuries, practice and the preseason is the time to figure out who can play what.

“The more things they can do across the line, the more value they provide to your team,” McDaniels said. “And you have to have – like I said, you can’t go the game and there’s not a backup for every guy on the offensive line so somebody’s going to have to be ready to play multiple spots, and that somebody may be somebody who’s starting. And if something happens and there’s an injury, you may have to flop somebody or what have you.”

“In order to find the right group that’s going to be able to do that, you’re going to need to see people play multiple spots and that’s what we’ve tried to do since we started practicing.”

