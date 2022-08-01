Skip to main content

Hall of Fame Game to Serve as Reunion for Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will be returning to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, where he played his home high school football games.

The honor of playing in the NFL Hall of Fame Game is one that speaks for itself. 

For Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, it's going to mean much more than it already should.

The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the same field where McDaniels played his home games as starting quarterback of Canton McKinley High School.

"It was fun, I played all my games in this stadium," McDaniels said in his media availability on Sunday. "It was never lost on me that this is a special place. They have helmets on the dotted yellow lines when you're driving down the road, you pass the Hall of Fame every day you go to school in high school. 

"You're playing right there and you can see it over the stands. It's a really cool place to grow up. It's a great place to be a young boy who loved football, and what a blessing that I have an opportunity to come back there and do it. [I] never would have dreamed that this would have happened."

McDaniels acknowledged that his experience on Thursday will differ from other participants.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Certainly for me, personally, going there is maybe a little bit different than some other people because of where I grew up," McDaniels said. "I'm looking forward to seeing family, and my kids, and my wife, and my mom and dad, and those kind of things. And that'll be great. 

"I'm also excited to have our team -- we're going to go to the Hall of Fame on Wednesday. We took a poll the other day, and there are a lot of them who have never been there. And they're in this fraternity. And it's a special place. I've been through it, I can't tell you how many times, and each time I go through it, I see something different or new or they've added to it."

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game will be played between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Raiders legend Cliff Branch will represent the franchise in this year's Hall of Fame class.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

sdbnea8zftmjr81ic9hq
News

Raiders to Host Local Community Organizations to Training Camp

By Jairo Alvarado1 hour ago
Raid McDaniels 7_24-13
News

Josh McDaniels: The Time of Day We Practice Is Important

By Hikaru Kudo2 hours ago
USATSI_17070658_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 3

By Darin Alexander Baydoun3 hours ago
Fred Biletnikoff
The Black Hole+

Raiders Fred Biletnikoff Was a Hands-On Mentor for Cliff Branch

By Tom LaMarre21 hours ago
Raiders field Derek Carr 7_22-31
News

Carr Learning Offense From Watching Film of Tom Brady

By Aidan ChampionJul 31, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18760286_168390101_lowres
News

Inside Training Camp: David Carr Goes 1-on-1 with Derek Carr

By Jairo AlvaradoJul 31, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
MCDANIELS_PRESSER_7-28-22
News

McDaniels: There is No Right Way to Approach Training Camp

By Hikaru KudoJul 31, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17019262_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 4

By Darin Alexander BaydounJul 31, 2022 5:00 AM EDT