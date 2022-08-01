Hall of Fame Game to Serve as Reunion for Josh McDaniels

The honor of playing in the NFL Hall of Fame Game is one that speaks for itself.

For Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, it's going to mean much more than it already should.

The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the same field where McDaniels played his home games as starting quarterback of Canton McKinley High School.

"It was fun, I played all my games in this stadium," McDaniels said in his media availability on Sunday. "It was never lost on me that this is a special place. They have helmets on the dotted yellow lines when you're driving down the road, you pass the Hall of Fame every day you go to school in high school.

"You're playing right there and you can see it over the stands. It's a really cool place to grow up. It's a great place to be a young boy who loved football, and what a blessing that I have an opportunity to come back there and do it. [I] never would have dreamed that this would have happened."

McDaniels acknowledged that his experience on Thursday will differ from other participants.

"Certainly for me, personally, going there is maybe a little bit different than some other people because of where I grew up," McDaniels said. "I'm looking forward to seeing family, and my kids, and my wife, and my mom and dad, and those kind of things. And that'll be great.

"I'm also excited to have our team -- we're going to go to the Hall of Fame on Wednesday. We took a poll the other day, and there are a lot of them who have never been there. And they're in this fraternity. And it's a special place. I've been through it, I can't tell you how many times, and each time I go through it, I see something different or new or they've added to it."

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game will be played between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Raiders legend Cliff Branch will represent the franchise in this year's Hall of Fame class.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST.

