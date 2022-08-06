McDaniels: Happy with HOF Game but More to Work On

The Las Vegas Raiders won the Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The preseason’s focus is on team development. Trying different personnel, different lineups and different plays before the regular season begins.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with how things went in the Hall of Fame game but noted there’s still much to work on.

“You know, I think we did, we did some decent things,” McDaniels said. “We played hard. We played hard in the running game; we were able to create some opportunities for the backs to get started. And then we probably missed some opportunities as well, just relative to a few things – communication, double teams.”

McDaniels also noted that the Jaguars showed a couple of looks the Silver and Black hadn’t seen before.

“There’s a few techniques that Jacksonville uses that we haven’t quite seen yet,” McDaniels said. “It’s always going to happen in the preseason when you don’t practice for three days leading up to the opponent, so that was a good thing for us to be able to see somebody else plays a different technique on the line. And now it creates another type of communication and an adjustment so we’ll be able to coach off of that today, which will be good.”

McDaniels also said both lines were a little late on Thursday and that’ll be something the Silver and Black will be working on next week.

“We just, there’s a few things in the protection where we’re just a hair late relative to making an adjustment on some type of a game or stunt they have used,” McDaniels said. “They did a good job in some of those things. So again, a lot of different people, working with a lot of different people and there were different reasons why we gave up a few pressures and sacks and again, we’ll have an opportunity to coach off of that today.”

