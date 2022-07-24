Raiders Josh McDaniels Hopeful Players Are Back from PUP List

Having anyone on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list always is a stinker when it comes to the beginning of training camp.

The Silver and Black had three when head coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media on Thursday. Those were defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols alongside cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

He hopes for a quick return for all three players.

“Yeah, hope so,” McDaniels said. “I mean, again, we try to avoid the time frame and predict and all that because there's such a difference between one player's body and another. But I know all those guys are working really hard, extremely hard doing everything they can to get back out there on the field as soon as possible.”

“If you start training camp with 90 guys out there on the field, you're lucky, you know,” McDaniels continued. “So whatever number it is, 86, 87, that we're going to have out there, I think that's we're doing pretty good. And like I said, the guys that aren't out there, they'll be doing everything they can to get out there as soon as possible.”

Since then, second-year wide receiver Dillon Stoner and defensive tackle Matthew Butler have been added to the PUP list.

Hopefully, all five players can make a quick and swift return to training camp.

