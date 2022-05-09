Josh McDaniels: “Human Element” to the NFL Draft

While it is impossible to draft every player an organization would like, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says the relationships that started for the NFL Draft can lead to opportunities in the future.

It’s sometimes hard to see where the line is between football and being human during the NFL Draft.

But it’s always in the back of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels head.

“There's a human element to the draft,” McDaniels said at the post-draft press conference. “We get to meet a lot of players and meet a lot of people going through this process, whether they came here, we saw them at the combine, we did some Zoom interviews with them, what have you.”

The reality of the matter is, McDaniels can’t draft every guy he likes.

“There's guys that you really enjoy, and unfortunately, there's hundreds and hundreds of people that you meet, and we drafted six,” McDaniels said. “There were a couple, ooh. Like when they get taken off the board at times where you're kind of like, maybe he'll be here, maybe he'll not. But I think what you learn is to just -- you kind of -- each one of those things happens.”

Even if the Raiders don’t manage to get a player they want, McDaniels doesn’t look at this as a bad thing as the relationship with the player is an ongoing process.

“I've always looked at it where the process you go through for the draft, it doesn't end at the draft if the player goes to some other team, because players' careers a lot of times last six, eight, ten, twelve years, and we've had many players that we don't get to draft but then eventually we get to coach them.”

“The work that we put in, the relationships that you start to build during this process, they don't always end right here,” McDaniels said. “You're going to see them, you're going to compete against them, and at some point or other you may cross paths again. All is not lost, but yeah, there's definitely some feeling I would say for some guys for sure, whether that be a skill or a talent or just a sentimental aspect of it because of something that they've gone through, and you're pulling for them and cheering for them, and hope they do well.”

