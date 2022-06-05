McDaniels: I’ve Learned a Lot Already as Head Coach

Josh McDaniels says he already learned a lot as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s been four years since then New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels accepted and later withdrew from the vacant Indianapolis Colts head coach position.

He is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and there’s no question about it.

“I've been looking forward to an opportunity like this for a number of years now,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “And I'm so blessed to have the staff that we have and the group that we have working and the support staff that we have around me. I mean, they make my job easy.”

Tasting his first months as head coach, McDaniels has already stayed busy with plenty on his plate.

“I'm just trying to keep us on schedule and on time and those kinds of things,” McDaniels said. “But I couldn't say enough things about the staff here, the strength and conditioning guys, the trainers, the equipment people that make this thing go. They do a tremendous job.”

It’s not just the support staff that has been doing well.

“Our coaching staff is doing a great job,” McDaniels said. “They're here real early, they're here late at night, just making sure all the information is prepared. But I feel like I've learned a lot. I feel like it's slowed down for me for sure. It doesn't mean anything at this point in time of the year. It doesn't have any bearing on what's going to happen down the road, but definitely feel a different comfort level now in terms of understanding what my role is and how to do it better.”

McDaniels noted that as a head coach, there’s always troubleshooting to be done somewhere.

“It’s funny because when you're the coordinator, you can actually have a good period,” McDaniels said. “When you're the head coach, doesn't matter who wins or loses, the head coach usually is just frustrated with somebody somehow or other. But that's part of being the head coach.”

