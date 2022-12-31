What McDaniels Has Seen From Stidham During Preparation For Sunday

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense now centers around quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who is set to make his first career NFL start on Sunday against th3e San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stidham and Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels go back to their days in New England, but the head coach is now witnessing the young quarterback step into a much larger role.

“I've seen a guy really eager for his opportunity," McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. "Obviously, he should be excited. This is, as he mentioned the other day, this is an opportunity that doesn't come along easily. So, I'm excited for him personally. I think he's done a good job of handling practice the last two days. I think the team has done a tremendous job of really working with him. And look, our job is to try to help him have a productive day and do the things that he needs to do at the quarterback position to help us win. So, we're all hard at work at that. Jarrett [Stidham] is definitely hard at work at it.

"I have no delusions of grandeur in terms of like: 'Well, this is going to be perfect.' I mean, it wouldn't matter who you're playing with, against this defense it isn't going to be perfect. But we're going to strive to do the best we can each time out there, and he's put in a great week's work so far, and I'm sure we'll have another good day today. I know mentally he's ready to go, physically he's ready to go, and maybe you have to contain the emotions a little bit for him, but that part once you get into the game, you get hit a little bit, hopefully he'll settle in and play good football."

