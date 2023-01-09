McDaniels Felt 'Blessed' As His First Season With Raiders Wrapped Up

One could imagine a sense of failure has built up in the mind of Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, who finished his third season as a head coach without a playoff berth to show for it.

There's no doubt that the 2022 season could have gone in a positive direction for the Silver and Black if only a few things had played out differently in most of the team's losses.

With that said, there are a number of varying emotions McDaniels could have heading into the off-season, whether they be optimistic or not.

Regardless of what they could be, McDaniels said in his press conference following Saturday's loss to the Chiefs that he feels "blessed" as he reflects on his first year with the Raiders franchise.

"I'm extremely blessed, grateful, thankful for the opportunity myself," McDaniels said. "I appreciate the guys in the locker room, our team. Adversity is part of our journey and part of our story, and I've been on a lot of teams before that it hasn't ended perfectly. And a lot of times, those are the moments, and those are the years, and those are the games that propel you into improving and then you have an opportunity to go farther and do more. And so I couldn't be more thankful for the group in the locker room, the staff, the way the organization has treated me and my family.

"We're going to be hard at work. We know what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. We didn't come here to just go through it. That's not our intention. And so, we knew when we came here there was going to be a process involved, and I know people get sick and tired of hearing about that word. But look, that’s the reality, is there's work involved and there's time and there are decisions and there are evaluations that need to be made. And that's what we're going to do. We're going to make them and we're going to try to make the team better in every way that we can."

The NFL Scouting Combine is February 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN. March 7, 2023, before 4:00 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12:00 noon EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

