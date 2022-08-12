McDaniels Likes the Physicality of S Matthias Farley

The Pro Football Hall of Fame game was the first of four preseason games for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Back in July, the Silver and Black signed free agent safety Matthias Farley.

Farley had a solid outing with the Tennessee Titans last season, appearing in 17 games and tied for the team lead with 11 special teams’ tackles. Farley also added five tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2021.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels liked what he saw from Farley is first time out.

“Yeah, he plays hard,” McDaniels said. “He’s been this way – when you watch him on film, he’s been this way his whole career so competitive guy, can contribute in the kicking game, eager tackler.”

McDaniels also says the one penalty that was called against was simply because he was playing physical and aggressive football.

“He got one penalty called but that wasn’t because he wasn’t trying to do anything wrong,” McDaniels said. “He’s just coming up there and being aggressive.”

“So like his physicality, good teammate, guy who knows what his job is, helps others. So I thought he came in there and competed at multiple roles.”

