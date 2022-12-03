Josh McDaniels on What Has Changed For the Raiders Since Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have come a long way since their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers almost three months ago.

There have been highs and there have been lows, but all that matters for the Silver and Black is right now.

The Raiders are riding two momentous wins against the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, both in overtime on the road.

On Sunday, they get to display how much they have improved since Week 1 when they face the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for round No. 2.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said in his Friday press conference that he believes his team has grown in its "understanding of how [they] take the game week and try to apply it to win the game."

"We didn't have a whole lot of exposure to it prior to [Week 1]," McDaniels said. "We had done some things in the preseason, but certainly not everybody had played. You always come into a game week with an idea of what you want to try to do to achieve victory, and I think that was our first example of that in real live action. So, there were some things in that game that we certainly didn't do well enough to deserve to win.

"I think our team has learned over the course of three or four months here that we've got to do these things right, and that's the same with -- like I said, every team has those, whatever they think is most important. But whether it's ball security, tackling, pass rush discipline, kick coverage, whatever it is, there are certain things in the game that you're going to place a little bit bigger emphasis on, and if you do them right then you probably give your team a chance to win."

