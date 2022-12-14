McDaniels: 'You've Got to do Your Job Right For 60 Minutes'

As much credit should be given to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield for marching 98 yards and leading his offense to a game-winning touchdown in the waning seconds of Thursday night's game, the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately beat themselves.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels knows the "killer instinct" is there, and his team has the ability to close out games, but a lack of discipline is what held the team back from getting the job done in Week 14.

“I mean like I said, Maxx [Crosby] sacks the quarterback, and then we just talked about a penalty that we haven't done much of that all year, and all of a sudden, we have a penalty that puts us in a situation where we give them yards and give them a first down," McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. "And then we jump offside on a punt rush, and it's the same thing. It's things like that. I don't think it's killer instinct. I think it's just the reality is you've got to do your job right for 60 minutes, and if you don't, then teams in this league take advantage of mistakes that you make.

"I've said it before, and I know people get tired of hearing it, but you can't win until you stop from losing. And those kinds of things can affect the outcome of the game. They might not determine it right then and there, but they have some kind of an impact as the game goes along. And I think our team is starting to really understand that. I think that's what they feel, and they feel bad about when they make a mistake like that. It sucks. Any disappointment like that should be kept where it needs to be kept, which is -- look, we can do something better about it as we go forward and try to make a difference as we do."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.